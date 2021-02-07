Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Matching Sports Bra & Cycling Shorts

Tarsha Whitmore flaunted her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 884,000 followers on Sunday, February 7. The Filipino-Australian model wore a skintight fitness set from a brand called ONEMOREREP.

The olive two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging cycling shorts. The top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a tight fit on her bust that made her cleavage pop. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut stomach. The brand’s logo was printed in white on the uppermost left part of the chest area.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips down to her lean thighs. The light-colored ensemble complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Tarsha completed her sporty attire with a pair of white socks and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

The influencer was snapped outdoors, dressed in her sexy athleisure wear. She was just right outside a building and stayed in a shaded area. In the pic, she posed front and center with her legs parted. She popped her hip slightly to the side and placed her left hand on her lower midsection. Meanwhile, she carried her small white Givenchy Antigona bag.

The babe tilted her head sideways when the photographer took the shot. Round pillars, a black car, and an entrance to a hotel comprised her background.

Tarsha accessorized with a pair of sunglasses with dark-colored lenses, a name necklace in gold, and several rings. The internet personality wore her highlighted golden locks down and styled in loose waves that framed her face. She let its lengths fall over her shoulder and down her back.

In the caption, Tarsha greeted her fans with a “Happy Sunday.” She also shared that she’s looking forward to the new week. She tagged ONEMOREREP and gave a discount code for her followers to use.

The newest share has earned plenty of praise from her avid online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Online supporters hit the “like” button over 8,500 times and left more than 80 comments on the sizzling post.

“What an actual mood,” a follower commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Busy being pretty and hot,” wrote another social media user.

“Wow! Your hair looks so lovely! Your body is too perfect. So beautiful!” gushed a third admirer.

“Oh, my. You are so freaking gorgeous!!!” added a fourth fan.