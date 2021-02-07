Madison Woolley Shows Off Hourglass Figure In A Racy String Bikini: ‘Post Swim’

Australian model Madison Woolley just sent the pulses of her 603,000 followers racing after she uploaded a sizzling snapshot to Instagram on Sunday, February 7. The blond bombshell wore a black two-piece bathing suit that showed off her amazing assets and perfect figure.

Madison appeared to use her phone to take the steamy snap. She placed the mobile device on a flat surface and opened the camera app, utilizing the front lens. The babe did what she does best — striking a sultry pose. She posed in the middle of the frame, raising her arms, which showcased a glimpse of her flawless armpits. Her left hand held her hair in place. She looked down at the camera with her head tilted to the side. The bright sunlight enveloped her body, and it made her flawless skin glow.

The cloudless blue sky filled up the background of the shot. A previous Instagram post showed Madison in the same swimwear. According to the geotag, she was at the famous Bondi Beach.

The influencer’s bikini top was a classic triangle cut, with a deep neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. Tiny spaghetti straps provided support that went over her neck while two other straps wrapped around her back. Notably, the cups were padded and hugged her buxom curves.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms which appeared to feature a low-cut front. Some viewers went crazy over her flat tummy, expressing their thoughts in the comments. Like the top, the thong had strings that formed the waistband, emphasizing her curvy hips. The high-cut design, on the other hand, left plenty of skin exposed.

Madison accessorized with a ring, a pair of small hoop earrings, and studs. Her golden locks were slicked back and wet from her swimming session.

Madison paired the pic with a short caption. Like most of her uploads, the recent addition to her feed proved to be a popular one. After only a few hours of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the update amassed more than 10,500 likes and over 110 comments. Fans and followers from all over the globe wrote gushing messages and compliments in the comments section. Other admirers were left speechless and opted to chime in with a trail of emoji instead.

“You are extremely beautiful and sexy!” one of her fans wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Well, if I live close to this beach, I would also spend most of my days there. I will wear this type of swimsuit, only if I have a body like Madison’s,” commented another follower.

“You are too gorgeous for words!!” gushed a third admirer.