Natalie Roser Sizzles In Naked Slow-Motion Beach Run, Using An Arm & Straw Hat For Minimum Coverage

Australian beauty Natalie Roser recently delivered a jaw-dropping revealing video when she took to her social media pages. The blonde bombshell ran on the beach in her birthday suit and posted the clip, much to the delight of her 1.3 million Instagram followers. The offering racked up more than 36,000 likes since she shared it on the platform.

Natalie took advantage of the late summer weather Down Under to get nude on the sand. In the update, the light was magnificent. It cast a warm glow on the left side of the model. Behind her, a low hill was covered with green bushes and trees, and the sunny skies had a smattering of striated clouds. The seawater had an almost mirror-like translucence as it rolled onto the wet shore. She left a trail of footprints coming out of the ocean.

The 30-year-old held on to her triceps with her right arm, carefully concealing her breasts from the camera. Her elbow and forearm squeezed her bust together, creating a formidable deep cleavage.

Natalie covered her lower half with a straw hat that she held over the necessary. No panty lines were visible on her hips. Instead, her viewers were treated to an uninterrupted view of her long, curvy legs.

The influencer looked stunning because she kept her look natural. She parted her hair off-center and let it fall down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. She only wore her engagement ring in the shoot.

In the clip, Natalie ran across the golden sand gripping her arm over her chest. She beamed as she moved in slow motion, with her mane flying in the wind. As Natalie pounded the shore, she lifted her chin and laughed with her eyes half-closed, in a particularly poignant moment. She then lowered her face, smiling all the while, before the footage was abruptly cut off in the seconds-long clip.

Natalie’s fans ravaged the video and inundated her with positive feedback. She has already received 813 comments from followers who waxed lyrical about her looks. In her caption, she wrote that this was probably one of her best slow-motion runs.

A person complained that they had a medical condition, but loved the upload nonetheless.

“What are you doing to me? I have a weak heart,” they wrote.

Another admirer thought that Natalie was having a lot of fun.

“Hmm…a stellar sneaky peek beach romp… he says with a grin!” they raved.

“Hats look good on you,” was a cheeky response from one follower.

A fourth Instagrammer made a tongue-in-cheek request.

“Wave at us,” they asked before adding a slew of emoji.

Natalie recently updated her feed with a stunning photo where she got soaked in a waterfall wearing a swimsuit.