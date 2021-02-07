Tahlia Skaines Stuns In Matching Sports Bra & Shorts: ‘Weekend Brunching’

Tahlia Skaines flaunted her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram update, which she shared with her 586,000 followers on Saturday, February 6. The 23-year-old bombshell wore a skintight fitness set in the picture.

The black two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging cycling shorts. The top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit, and it hardly contained her bust — making her cleavage pop. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut stomach. The sportswear seemingly had a racerback design with thin straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves, and the length was pretty short that exposed plenty of skin. The dark-colored ensemble complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Tahlia completed her sporty look with a pair of white sneakers.

The Aussie model was snapped in a quaint café, dressed in her sexy sportswear. In the photo, she could be seen sitting on a chair with her thighs parted and one leg tucked near her body. The babe touched her leg with her left hand and held her delicious smoothie with her other hand. The indirect sunlight that hit her body made her bronze tan glow.

The table beside her also revealed her lovely Louis Vuitton Alma BB bag. Furthermore, the restaurant’s display case and a “Mylk Bar” neon sign were all seen in the background.

She kept her accessories minimal and wore a pair of dainty earrings, studs, a bracelet, and an Apple watch. She parted her blond locks in the center and tied them into a low bun. She also had sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head.

In the caption, Tahlia mentioned her “favorite activity in the world.” She also shared that her athleisure wear came from White Fox Boutique and tagged the brand in the post.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her avid online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 7,000 times and left more than 70 comments on the sexy post.

“Brunching in workout clothes will always be one of my all time favorite activities,” a fan wrote.

“Such a beauty! Whatever you wear, you always look super sexy,” commented another follower, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are very cute and pretty,” added a third admirer.