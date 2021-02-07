Laura Amy Poses On The Floor In Tiny Cropped Shirt & Panties

Laura Amy gave her 881,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Sunday, February 7, when she shared a racy update. In the new post, the Australian model showed off her killer figure in a cropped shirt and panties.

In the sizzling photo, Laura looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a gray crop top. The garment featured short sleeves, and unlike most of her outfits, it entirely covered her decolletage. However, the shirt was still skimpy enough. It was so short that it displayed a hint of her buxom curves. From what was visible, she ditched the bra.

The hottie teamed the top with a pair of scanty bottoms in the same color. The undergarment boasted high leg cuts that helped elongate her toned legs. The waistband wrapped tightly around her trim waist, emphasizing her taut tummy and flat abs. Viewers also got a peek at her perky booty due to the underwear’s thong design.

She completed her look by sporting a pair of over-the-knee socks.

Laura was photographed indoors, sitting on the tiled floor and clad in her scanty ensemble. She was inside a room with marble-style walls. The place was bright and conducive for photography.

The pic showed her posing sideways with her thighs slightly parted as she leaned back and used her right hand to support her body. The babe placed her left arm over her midriff and tugged at her bottom, pulling the side up to tease her fans. She looked straight into the lens with a serious expression.

Laura styled her locks in a center part and tied their long strands in a bun. She left the highlighted sections of hair down, which framed her face. The influencer wore a pair of hoop earrings and a thick bangle as accessories.

Laura wrote a short caption where she mentioned the day of the week, adding two emoji. She also shared that her apparel was from Bo and Tee by tagging the brand in the post.

Like most of her shares, the fresh post was quickly noticed by her online supporters. In less than a day, it’s racked up more than 2,100 likes and over 100 comments. Fans and fellow models took to the comments section to leave various messages, with some telling her how beautiful she looked. Countless others opted to drop a trail of emoji to express their admiration instead.

“Bursting and blasting with hotness,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re a dream! You literally look great in anything! A true beauty,” gushed another admirer.

“I love your makeup! You are so gorgeous and sexy!!” added a third social media user.