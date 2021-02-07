Hope Beel Squeezes Her Bust Together & Displays Close-Up View Of Enticing Cleavage

Hope Beel took to Instagram on Saturday, February 6 with a stunning image that wowed her 1.6 million admirers. The busty fitness model wore an incredibly skimpy bathing suit that showcased her impressive physique while giving the camera a come-hither stare that was impossible to ignore. Fellow social media influencer Whitney Johns was one of nearly 21,000 fans to hit the “like” button in less than a day after the post was uploaded.

The close-up snap framed Hope’s body down to her hips, focusing primarily on her voluptuous bust and slim waistline. Her bright crimson swimsuit looked stunning against her olive complexion, and featured an unusual one-piece design that exposed lots of smooth, tanned skin. The garment was a piece of slender, loosely gathered fabric that rose straight up against her torso from between her thighs and connected to a pair of spaghetti straps that ran across both shoulders. A matching string was wrapped several times around her waist and tied in an off-center bow.

The front of the suit had a wide and massively plunging neckline that draped well below her cleavage, the depth of which was enhanced by Hope’s sultry pose. Both elbows were bent and she rested her arms against her chest, squishing the soft flesh of her breasts together while placing the outside of her right hand up against her face. The other hand was open against the corresponding shoulder.

She dropped her chin and gazed intensely at the camera with deep brown eyes and her lips slightly parted. She accessorized with a flat-linked silver choker with a long, draping chain that disappeared between her bust, and a wide gold band on her right ring finger.

Hope’s dark locks appeared damp and were casually styled in loose waves that grazed the tops of her shoulders. There was no obvious part in her hair, but one section was tossed over to the side, allowing some of the shorter layers to frame her face.

She posed among an array of vivid green palm trees, with tiny slivers of a clear blue sky visible between the leaves. One of the tropical fronds was captured in the foreground, just in front of the buxom brunette.

Hope expressed her longing for Mexico in the caption, and tagged Cancun/Tulum-based photographer Victor Orzuna for the killer imagery. Hope geotagged herself in Tulum in a recent post covered by The Inquisitr, in which she sprawled out in the sand while wearing a tiny string bikini and suede shawl with stunning cut-out detailing.