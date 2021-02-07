Bella Hadid Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Blue Bikini While Hanging Out By The Ocean

Supermodel Bella Hadid sent hearts racing around the world on Saturday, February 6 after she shared some sizzling-hot content that showed off her flawless figure on Instagram.

The 24-year-old bombshell was captured on a grassy area for the two-video slideshow, as a large palm tree, the blue ocean and sky filled the background.

In the first clip, the model faced the camera and hopped up on both feet. She then looked down to the ground, smiled widely, and adjusted her locks before walking towards the lens. In the second slide, she stood with one hip cocked as she grabbed her hair with her left hand. She engaged with the camera for a moment, staring into its lens before directing her strong gaze to her right.

Bella rocked her mid-length brunette locks in natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Some sidebands also fell over her eyes. In true model fashion, she appeared to be wearing her nails short and natural.

She flaunted her world-famous physique and golden tan in a tiny blue bikini. The top featured two thin shoulder straps, triangle-shaped cups that revealed a large amount of her cleavage, and white embroidery detailing. She teamed the garment with matching bottoms that gave off an 80s vibe as they were cut quite high, drawing the eye to her curvy hips and slender midsection.

The model completed the beachside look with a long-sleeve floral-print cover-up that looked to be made of satin and added a pop of color to her outfit. She also accessorized with a necklace.

In the post’s caption, she told her fans that she had just woken up after being asleep in the sun.

The sizzling slideshow was met with a tremendous amount of support and approval from Bella’s following, amassing more than 1.1 million likes in just 4 hours after going live. Thousands of social media users also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her beauty, her form, and her bathing suit choice.

“So cute, and looking so hot,” one individual wrote.

“You are so pretty, love you,” a second admirer chimed in, adding a string of red heart emoji.

“I love that I’ve gained admiration for this beautiful young lady over time because of her beautiful soul,” a third fan gushed.

“Amazing, you look so stunning,” a fourth Instagram user proclaimed.

The cover-girl often stuns her fans with breathtaking content on social media. Two months ago, she shared some risqué photos of herself in just a top and see-through tights.