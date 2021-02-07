Amanda Holden, 49, Flaunts Her Fabulous Figure In Calvin Klein Underwear And High Heels

Amanda advised her fans on what the most important accessory is.

Amanda Holden wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers over the weekend when she shared the results of a photoshoot that required her to wear a pair of designer underwear with nothing over them.

The 49-year-old Britain’s Got Talent host posed on a set with an industrial vibe. It included a set of diamond-plate steel steps coated with white dust. There was a galvanized steel post in the photo’s foreground. Amanda stood on one of the angled steps in front of a glass block wall. To her right, there was a concrete wall covered with yellow stains. A wooden door could be seen at the top of the stairs.

Amanda rocked a revealing outfit that included a black cropped sweater with a mock neck. She teamed it with a pair of black Calvin Klein underwear. Her bottoms had a white elastic waistband that featured the label’s iconic branding. The undies’ style was a mid-rise brief with high-cut sides that accentuated her long legs. She further enhanced her stems’ length and toned shape by rocking slinky black sandals with stiletto heels. Her fancy footwear featured a thin ankle strap and a slightly wider toe strap.

Amanda’s golden blond hair was styled in loose waves. She wore her lustrous locks parted to one side for an added touch of glamour. The Heart Breakfast radio show host demonstrated her impressive balance by raising her right knee up until her foot was even with her left knee. She reached down to grasp her shoe’s ankle strap, as if she were readjusting it. The ageless beauty directed her dark eyes off to the side.

In her caption, Amanda suggested that a smile is the most important accessory to wear if one wants to appear fully dressed. However, she wasn’t smiling in the stunning snapshot.

The British star’s followers made it known that they enjoyed her sassy post greatly by liking it more than 73,000 times. They also left over 1,000 messages in the comments section.

“It’s ridiculous just how beautiful you are,” wrote one fan.

“You are on fire my lovely. Flying the flag for the for women over 40,” another admirer added.

“I laugh to myself when I think we are the same age.. you look amazing.. consoling myself with a packet of discos,” read a third message.

“Wherever you’re going, take me with you,” begged a fourth fan.

Amanda bid adieu to the year 2020 by sharing another photo on Instagram that her fans absolutely adored. In the scorching-hot snapshot, she wore nothing but a pair of cheeky swimsuit bottoms while holding up a glass of champagne.