NFL Rumors: Eagles Close To Finalizing Deal Sending Carson Wentz To Chicago, Could Get Nick Foles Back

The Philadelphia Eagles could be headed for a reunion with Nick Foles as part of an impending blockbuster trade.

Natalie Egenolf of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported on Twitter that the Eagles were close to finalizing a swap that would send Carson Wentz to the Chicago Bears, and in return would receive the quarterback who filled in for Wentz in taking the team to its only Super Bowl win.

“Source is telling me Bears deal for Wentz is close,” she tweeted. “Foles is speculated to be included with another offensive player and a first rounder. Buckle up.”

There have been a series of reports suggesting that a trade is imminent, with the Eagles ready to move on from the former second overall draft pick. The team is reportedly seeking a significant return, something close to what the Detroit Lions received in shipping Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams last month. In that swap, the Lions received two future first-round picks, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and quarterback Jared Goff. Part of that high return came from the Lions taking on Goff’s significant contract, with the Rams reportedly adding picks to compensate.

As CBS Sports noted, the Eagles were reportedly seeking a pair of first-round draft picks for Wentz, though it’s not clear if they would be able to find a buyer at that price. The latest rumors suggest that Philadelphia is considering taking one or two offensive starters in lieu of another first-round selection.

The outlet added that it was difficult to compare the Stafford deal to a potential trade for Wentz.

“Wentz has always been a superior talent in comparison to Goff, whose big contract necessitated the Rams pay more than expected to acquire Stafford, but just because the Eagles won’t pay someone to take Wentz’s deal in a similar manner (and mark our words: they won’t) doesn’t mean his market is bursting at the seams,” the report noted.

If Foles were to be included in the package for Wentz, it could change the 2021 plans for the Eagles. Some team insiders believed that the club was ready to make Jalen Hurts the starter for 2021, but receiving a quarterback like Foles could mean an open competition going into next season.

There had been rumors dating back to before the season that the Bears were ready to move on from Mitchell Trubisky, who was benched early in the season in favor of Foles.