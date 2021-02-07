Holly Sonders Rocks A Partially Unzipped Bodysuit & Sits On A Table While Posing With A Busty Blond Friend

Holly and another model had some fun with foam dart guns.

Holly Sonders teamed up with a pal for her latest photoshoot, and the ladies decided to add an element of fun to their scorching-hot collaboration by posing with toys that fit their shoot’s theme.

Holly, 33, took to Instagram on Saturday to share one photo of herself and her friend, blond bombshell Claudia Fijal. Both women were decked out in revealing outfits with a tactical military vibe. Holly cosplayed as a scantily-clad SWAT team member in an all-black ensemble. It included a sleeveless bodysuit with low-cut legs and a front zipper. The former Fox Sports host had it partially unzipped so that it provided a peek at her voluptuous bust. Around her slender waist, she wore a wide belt with a plastic side-release buckle.

The fitness model rocked a few edgy pieces, including fingerless gloves and combat boots with chunky high heels and silver D-rings. On her head, she wore a snapback with “SWAT” printed on it in bold white letters. A plain black garter belt stretched around each of her shapely thighs. She added a touch of glam to her outfit by rocking silver hoop earrings and curling her dark ponytail.

She sat on an outdoor table and tilted her chin up in a challenging manner. Claudia, meanwhile, stood beside her and struck an imposing pose with her with her legs spread and one hand on her hip. She sported a green camouflage-print bodysuit that was also unzipped to expose her pneumatic chest. The top of a black harness circled her body right below her voluptuous bust. It had a pair of silver handcuffs hooked to its lower strap. She had on the same garters and boots as Holly. Her long, blond hair looked sleek and silky.

The models had seemingly decided to have a little fun with some foam dart guns. They held identical plastic toy weapons.

The two women posed outside on a stone patio with tall cacti in the background. Their photo appeared to be taken at the same Las Vegas luxury villa where Holly was filmed practicing her golf putt in a pair of towering high heels and a tiny skirt that left her derriere almost completely bare.

In the caption of her post, she teased that she and her companion got into some “trouble” together, but her followers didn’t seem to be turned off by their naughty behavior.

“Wow, two beautiful women. I can only imagine what happened,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“A dangerous pair. Double trouble,” another message read. “You can use the handcuffs on me anytime.”