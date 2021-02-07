Donald Trump Will Gain ‘Super Powers’ After Impeachment Trial, His Former Campaign Manager Claims

Republican consultant Brad Parscale, who served as manager for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, predicted Saturday that the upcoming impeachment trial will backfire on the Democratic Party.

In a tweet, Parscale argued that Democrats are making his former boss a “martyr,” which only increases his chances of winning again in 2024.

“If Trump asked me how to win again. I would run on being impeached twice. They are about to give him super powers. They just aren’t smart enough to see it.”

Researcher James O. Smith responded to the message, suggesting that Parscale’s advice should be taken with a pinch of salt, given that he allegedly mismanaged Trump’s 2020 campaign and ultimately ended up being demoted from his position.

Parscale hit back, claiming that Smith is misinformed and pointing out that Democrats launched attack ads against him during the 2020 election.

“There is a reason I’m the only consultant in American history to have paid TV commercials ran against him. If Trump runs again with the right people around him, he could win easily. Your ignorance must be bliss. Enjoy!” he tweeted.

In a third tweet, Parscale reasserted that impeachment will only make his former boss stronger and increase his chances of winning back the White House in four years.

“Do you really think impeaching an outsider who is fighting the system makes people like him less. Impeaching an outsider is giving him a badge of honor you bubble living swamp rats,” he wrote.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last month. According to Democratic lawmakers, he incited an insurrection against the U.S. government when he told his supporters to storm the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

It is all but certain that the GOP-controlled Senate will acquit Trump, however.

As reported by CNN, on January 27, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul introduced a motion deeming the impeachment unconstitutional.

Republicans overwhelmingly voted for the measure, indicating that they agree with Paul’s assessment and that they have no intention of convicting Trump.

In order to convict Trump, Democrats in the evenly-split upper chamber would need the support of at least 17 GOP lawmakers and only five voted against Paul’s measure.

Parscale resigned from Trump’s reelection team in September last year. He quit amid an apparent domestic violence scandal.

The political operative was deemed a danger to himself and others, after he allegedly physically abused his wife and then threatened to harm himself.

Parscale was also accused of stealing campaign funds from both the Republican National Convention and the former president’s reelection effort.