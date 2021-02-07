Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Tantalizing Sideboob In Sultry Candlelit Video Update

Niece Waidhofer thrilled her 3.1 million followers with her most recent Instagram share on Saturday, February 6. The short video clip captured the buxom brunette model wearing a slinky ensemble in a dim, candlelit room while sipping from an enormous wine glass. She made a reference in the caption that the evening had romantic tones, and emphasized her description with an emoji featuring clinking champagne flutes.

It only took an afternoon for the post to rack up almost 40,000 likes, and over 600 comments from admirers.

Niece was dolled up in a black, sparkling cocktail dress with a very revealing halter design. The garment appeared to be backless, and front of the dress featured a plunging neckline and was cut very skimpily along both sides of her voluptuous breasts, displaying a tantalizing amount of bare flesh.

The video began with the camera focused closely on her chest, the half-full wine glass in her hand, and the glowing flame of a candle placed on the table in front of her. It panned very slowly up to Niece’s face, as she gazed sensually toward the lens, nodded, and reached her beverage out of frame. A cheerful clinking sound of glass-to-glass was heard off-camera.

The camera continued to pan sideways, showing an adorably short-legged, brown-and-white dog next to her with his front paws propped up on the table and merrily licking kibble out of a matching goblet.

Niece’s Instagram followers loved the post, and were smitten by her glamorous appearance and cheeky sense of humor. They flooded the comments section with praise for her – and many were delighted by her canine companion.

“How do I make her my ex wife oh this isn’t google my bad,” one fan inquired jokingly.

“‘marry her and simply let her obnoxious F**king nature take its course’ -Jeeves,” Niece replied, keeping to the sarcastic nature with which her fans are quite familiar.

“Honestly, i have dated worse looking people, with worse table manners too,” a second person remarked.

“You like incredibly beautiful beside candle light! Also love the dog eating out the wine glass! Very classy,” a third person declared.

Flames and hearts seemed to be most popular emoji used, but this post also inspired lots of crying-laughing, rose, and dog symbols.

The musical selection chosen to accompany the clip was also a topic of conversation. When one fan inquired the name of the easy-jazz track by Kenny G, Niece replied that she heard it constantly on the radio as she was growing up, and another fan teased that it seems to be popular in medical waiting rooms.