Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bright Purple Leggings While Showing Off Her Yoga Skills

Country music star Carrie Underwood stunned social media after showing off her yoga skills in a flattering athleisure set while promoting her Fit52 fitness app.

For the occasion, she wore a tank and yoga pant combination. The top was bright white color that flattered the “All American Girl” singer’s sun-kissed skin. It featured a scooped neckline and was sleeveless so that Carrie’s arms had a full range of motion as she demonstrated the challenging fitness move. There was also a small purple accent at the hem of the neckline, adding some contrast to the look.

Carrie coupled the top with a pair of yoga pants. They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The fabric comprised a spandex-like material that flattered her toned legs. The fabric was a pretty purple hue that added a major pop of color to the shot. The shade of purple was the exact same as the detailing on the tank.

Carrie completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a black fitness tracker around her wrist. She styled her long blonde hair into a practical ponytail. She also had a light blue exercise mat as well as matching blue weights and a sports drink to aid in her workout.

Carrie posed by angling her body away from the camera and performing a basic side plank, also known as a vasisthasana. In this position, Carrie rested her body weight on her right arm while extending her left hand up towards the sky.

The setting for the photo was outdoors on a rooftop exercise space with a concrete wall and a window-covered office building in the backdrop.

The photo was posted to the Fit52 Instagram account, and the caption for the shot thanked followers for sharing their definitions of commitment. In addition, a quote about consistency was added to the top right-hand corner of the shot.

Fans expressed their admiration of the photo and awarded the upload over 870 likes.

“So beautiful,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a plethora of heart-eye face emoji.

“I’d love to see that move in the workouts,” suggested a second.

“Love It!” proclaimed a third.

“[Carrie Underwood], I think you get hotter by the second,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with the 100 percent symbol.

The “Before He Cheats” singer is known for her love of exercise and even has her own line of athleisure clothing, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

