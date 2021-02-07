Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Divine Figure In A Ruffled Bikini While Getting Poetic About ‘A Heaven’s Lust’

Alessandra shared a romantic poem with her followers.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her divine figure in a set of arresting images that she posted to Instagram on Saturday, February 6. In addition to treating her 10.3 million followers to multiple bikini pics, she provided them with a little Valentine’s Day inspiration in the form of a love poem.

Her verse was written from the perspective of someone who felt like their love was meant to be, and they decided to blame the discovery of their soulmate “on a heaven’s lust.”

Alessandra, 39, certainly knows a thing or two about romance and lust — as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she often rocked lingerie that was meant to inspire both feelings. The Brazilian model has hung up her angel wings, but she still continues to rock revealing attire in sexy photos that often elicit confessions of lustful thoughts from her Instagram followers.

In the latest pair of pics that she shared, she rocked a two-piece from her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa. Her photos were selfies that only captured the top half the bathing suit. It was a vibrant aqua blue color that stood out against her tan skin in an aesthetically pleasing way. The top boasted underwire demi cups that displayed the round tops of her perky cleavage. The cups had front seams for additional shaping, and they were trimmed with a small ruffle for a flirty touch. String ties on the shoulders gave the piece an adjustable fit.

Alessandra accessorized with a pair of large square earrings crafted out of stone in various earthy tones. She also wore an array of stacked necklaces. The shortest was a silver chain formed from tiny triangular links that looked like little teeth. A similar gold chain was longer, and it included a pendant designed to look like an eye with a pale blue iris. Her longest necklace featured a gold scapular pendant. She tagged the Instagram page for jeweler Viviany Amorim to reveal where she got her bling. Alessandra also tagged yoga instructor Louise Luz.

The model’s highlighted brunette hair was partially pulled back. A few wispy strands framed her flawless face.

In her first photo, she gazed directly at the camera with her bright, gold-flecked eyes while giving it a little smile. In the next shot, the corners of her mouth were upturned a bit more, and her head was turned to the side.

So far, Alessandra’s followers have liked her pics over 50,000 times, and they’ve left more than 300 messages in the comments section.

“Bursting and oozing with hotness and glamour,” read one fan’s description of the model.

“A princess in toad times,” wrote another admirer.

“Stunning! Great color on you,” a third commenter added.

Alessandra wore a similar color while stretching it out in a sports bra and booty shorts.