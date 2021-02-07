Marjorie Taylor Greene Controversies Could Cost GOP In 2022 Midterms, Insiders Say

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was sworn in just a month ago, but her presence in the U.S. Congress has already generated significant controversy, largely because of her association with the QAnon movement.

According to a Saturday report from The Hill, some Republican insiders fear that the controversies surrounding Green could cost the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections.

“She’s part of the Republican conference, a famous part now. That can’t be good for the Republicans,” neoconservative author Bill Kristol said.

A GOP strategist anonymously told the publication that “it was loony conspiracy theories that cost us the Georgia runoffs, and Greene isn’t helping with that.”

The strategist added that he doesn’t expect voters to make their decisions based on a single congresswoman’s opinions, but noted that “candidates are going to get asked about it and that’s not helpful.”

Former Georgia Republican Party chairman Chuck Clay echoed this sentiment, suggesting that Democrats will try to seize on the scandals involving Greene.

“I don’t think someone is going to vote against Brian Kemp because of what this woman said in the past, but will it be used to try and paint a picture that is negative? Yeah.”

Georgia-based strategist Jay Williams described the controversies surrounding Greene as a “distraction” and argued that the congresswoman is still a fringe figure.

“She’s not the speaker or minority leader. She’s this freshman member,” he said, adding that a lot could change until 2022, when Republicans hope to win back both chambers of Congress.

Democrats have already made an effort to tie conservative leaders to Greene. Earlier this week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched an ad campaign doing just that.

Similarly, liberal group House Majority Forward released an advertisement accusing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of embracing “the QAnon Caucus.”

According to The Hill, the Democrats’ offensive shows that they are already thinking about the 2022 midterms and trying to protect their most vulnerable lawmakers.

A former QAnon believer, Greene also spread conspiracy theories about the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, claimed that a number of school shootings were staged, harassed Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg and endorsed calls to assassinate prominent Democratic politicians.

Earlier this month, members of both parties pressured McCarthy to remove Greene from her committee posts, but he refused to do so. On Thursday, the full House voted to strip the congresswoman of her committee assignments, with 11 GOP lawmakers joining their Democratic colleagues.

At a press conference on Friday, Greene apologized for making inappropriate comments and claimed that the attacks will only help her connect with more voters.