Bri Teresi Rocks Shredded Jean Shorts And Nothing Else In Steamy Polaroid

Guess girl Bri Teresi has upped the ante on her popular Instagram profile in recent weeks, inundating her timeline with ultra-revealing pictures on a daily basis. The 26-year-old was at it again on Saturday afternoon, bringing the heat to her 1.2 million followers on the platform with a steamy, throwback snap that left little to the imagination.

In the photo update, which came in the form of a grainy Polaroid, Teresi was captured from behind in a pair of jean shorts that were so shredded that little was left to actually cover her. And while the garment excelled in putting her famously cheeky posterior front and center, fans were also treated to a stunning shot of sideboob as the Auburn, California product was posing sans top in the pic.

Teresi credited one of her frequent collaborators — Los Angeles-based photographer and digital artist Jentrie Bentley — for framing and shooting her in the accompanying caption. She also made a joke about having forgotten to wear a top.

Fans definitely weren’t taking issue with her forgetfulness or the scanty attire that resulted from it, though, as they descended upon the comments section en masse with words of affection and virtual catcalls.

“You’re so sexy,” gushed one commenter, who added a slew of emoji for emphasis.

“Oh wow Bri,” exclaimed a second supporter. “Baby you definitely have my attention.”

“Want me to hand you a towel?” joked another admirer.

“Hot body lady,” appraised a fourth follower. “You are looking good.”

Teresi looked to be traversing an outdoor staircase that was surrounded on either side of its wooden banisters with weeds and foliage. Meanwhile, the model and social media maven’s statuesque body was put on display center-frame as she lifted her right leg to the next step up while doing her best to conceal her perky breast on the same side.

The upward, rear-view angle of the shot put a proverbial spotlight on her sculpted assets, which were largely left uncovered save for the small patch of torn, blue fabric that separated them. Just above her jean shorts, Teresi’s slender waist and bare back were twisting slightly while she reached for the railing with her free hand.

As if the positioning of her body and her high level of undress in the shot weren’t enough to rile fans, Teresi further raised temperatures by firing a seductive stare toward the camera.

One day earlier, Teresi was similarly scorching in an update that found her lighting up the links in a daring miniskirt and cleavage-baring top.