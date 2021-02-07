NFL Rumors: Eagles Aiming To Get High Return For Carson Wentz As Trade Is Reportedly Imminent

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get a significant haul for Carson Wentz in what is believed to be an imminent trade.

Reports have indicated that the team is close to a deal for the former second overall pick. ESPN reported on Saturday that the Eagles were expected to pull off the trade in the coming days, though it wasn’t yet clear where he might be headed. The Eagles have reportedly told other teams that they are happy to keep him in Philadelphia, the report added, but the wheels of a trade are already in motion and the front office hopes to score a significant return.

The Eagles appear to have been inspired by the recent deal sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of future first-round picks, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and quarterback Jared Goff.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reported that the Eagles have a similar asking price, which has been putting off some potential suitors.

“Eagles are asking for two 1s for Carson Wentz, which has led to some dial tones, including from one team previously perceived to be a favored landing spot,” he tweeted.

The Chicago Bears have been pegged as a potential landing spot for Wentz, though insiders believe that the Indianapolis Colts could be a more motivated suitor. The Eagles are looking to replace the retired Philip Rivers, and reportedly plan to be aggressive in finding a new signal caller.

In a story for the Philadelphia Inquirer, beat writer Les Bowen noted that the Colts seem to have the connections to help Wentz succeed.

“Indianapolis seems a likely landing place if Wentz is traded, since the head coach there is Frank Reich, Wentz’s offensive coordinator with the Eagles for his first two years in the league,” he wrote.

“The Colts are expected to hire Press Taylor, the Eagles’ former quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, who is close to Wentz.”

Wentz could be part of an unprecedented shuffle of quarterbacks around the league, with as many as 20 clubs expected to start the 2021 season with a new quarterback behind center. Stafford has already been moved, and Houston Texans signal caller Deshaun Watson has also asked for a trade.

If the team can pull of the deal, insiders believe that Jalen Hurts could take over as the starter for the coming season after an impressive end to the year following Wentz’s benching.