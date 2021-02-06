Wyoming GOP Censures Rep. Liz Cheney For Voting To Impeach Donald Trump

The Wyoming Republican Party voted Saturday to censure one of its own members, Rep. Liz Cheney, for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

As CNN reported, in the motion to censure the congresswoman, Wyoming GOP leaders said that the party intends to “withhold any future political funding” from her and urged her to repay contributions to her 2020 campaign from local parties.

They also said that Cheney should resign “immediately,” despite the fact that the House Republican Conference voted earlier this week to keep her in leadership posts.

In a statement, Cheney vowed to oppose President Joe Biden’s administration and said that she voted to impeach Trump because she swore an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution.

“We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration. I look forward to continuing to work with officials and citizens across Wyoming to be the most effective voice and advocate in defense of our families, industries and communities.”

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump last month, accusing him of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

According to Democrats, at a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, Trump directed his supporters to storm the Capitol building and physically attack lawmakers, who were in the process of certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who agreed to impeach Trump. In a statement released at the time, she said that the former commander-in-chief “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney stated before casting her vote.

Cheney and others have faced intense pressure from their colleagues, conservative activists, donors and voters.

Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, the South Carolina GOP censured Rep. Tom Rice, with local leaders accusing him of siding with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over Trump.

Rice responded to the accusations by claiming that he had no choice but to vote for impeachment, because Trump clearly violated the Constitution when he ordered his supporters to stop a congressional proceeding.

As reported by The New York Times, Trump and his allies have vowed to run primary challengers against lawmakers who supported impeachment, indicating that the former commander-in-chief intends to play an active role in conservative politics for years to come.