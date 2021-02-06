Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Curvy Hips And Ample Cleavage In Scanty Blue Bikini

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko updated her Instagram account on Saturday, February 6 with some sizzling-hot new photos of her famous physique, stunning her 1.1 million followers once more.

The 23-year-old was captured poolside for the two-slide series as the blue sky and some tall skyscrapers were visible in the background. She stood out most in both frames as she struck two eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she sat on the floor with her knees bent as the front of her body faced the camera. She seemingly propped her booty out as she placed one hand on her leg and the other near her face. She also smiled widely, flashing her white teeth, as she looked off to her left. She posed similarly in the second image, except that time, she gave off a more sultry vibe as she pouted and looked directly towards the camera’s lens.

She rocked her long, highlighted, blond locks in gorgeous bombshell waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She wore her stiletto-shaped nails long with a nude polish.

Jilissa showed off her enviable form in a scanty bikini from PrettyLittleThing, a popular online-based brand she usually wears. Her top featured two thick shoulder straps and a plunging V-shaped neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The garment’s skimpy design also flaunted a great deal of sideboob. She teamed the number with matching high-rise bottoms that provided minimal coverage as they called attention to her slim core and curvy hips.

Jilissa accessorized the poolside attire with a dainty necklace, a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold Cartier bracelet.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Pretty Little Thing’s Instagram handle. She also shared a blue heart emoji, likely alluding to the color of her bathing suit.

The photo set, which went live just two hours, amassed more than 16,000 likes, looking to be a hit with social media users. More than 200 fans also conveyed their adulation for the model, her killer curves, and her choice of apparel in the comments section.

“You are a goddess,” one individual wrote, following their words with several heart-eyes and drool-face emoji.

“You are very sexy and have a very beautiful body,” another admirer chimed in.

“Baby blue, heavenly great looks and body to match,” a third fan added, adding a red heart symbol.

“You are what my dreams are made of, wow so very beautiful,” a fourth user gushed.

Jilissa often dazzles her fans with racy looks on Instagram. Just earlier, she shared some sexy images of herself sporting a three-piece pink lingerie set.