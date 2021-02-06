Chloe Bailey Yanks Up The Sides Of A White Bodysuit To Show Off The ‘Stripes’ On Her Butt And Hips

Chloe proudly showed off her stretch marks while dripping with jewels.

Chloe Bailey exuded self-confidence and attitude while posing in a bodysuit with a revealing cut. The Grown-ish actress showed off her stretch marks in her latest Instagram share, and her followers applauded her for it.

Chloe, 22, rocked a ruched white bodysuit with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. The garment had high-cut sides with drawstrings that were left untied. Over the piece, she wore a short ivory corset with boning on the front. The stiff top was pulled down so that its curved neckline hit low on her bust.

The “Do It” singer was dripping with bling. She stacked an array of statement necklaces around her neck, including a Chanel piece that featured a chunky gold chain and a “CD” nameplate. She also rocked a pearl Chanel choker, a silver diamond-encrusted choker with a cross pendant, and a lariat chain with big white beads. The largest piece she wore was a long, gold chain with a trio of massive cross pendants. They featured ornate designs, and each one was studded with gemstones in an array of colors.

She further accessorized with a pair of sunglasses with rectangular brown lenses. The shades were embellished with diamonds on the bridge and end pieces. Chloe wore her hair styled in box twists.

In both of the pics that she shared, she stood sideways in front of a white spackle wall. She reached down and grabbed the right side of her bodysuit’s leg openings. This drew attention to her long, red fingernails, as well as the stretch marks on her hip and the exposed side of her pert derriere. In her caption, she deemed the scars “tiger… stripes.”

For her first photo, Chloe arched her back and turned her head to look at the camera. She raised her chin up in a confident manner and parted her glossy lips.

The second picture captured Chloe giving the lens some attitude by tucking her chin down and staring at it over the top of her sunglasses.

Her followers showered her with lots of love in the comments section, and they rewarded her photos with over 680,000 likes.

“Thank you for representing natural bodies out here! Women need to know they are beautiful the way they are, stripes and all!” read one response to her post.

“Keep your foot on their necks, Goddess! I absolutely LOVE it!” wrote another fan.

“Ok! Tiger Queen,” commented comedian Jessie Woo.

Halle Bailey, Chloe’s younger sister and the other half of the R&B duo Chloe x Hailey, reacted to the post with a heart-eye emoji. The two siblings often appear together on Instagram. In a post shared on their joint account, they slayed by rocking matching swimsuits and posing on a pool float.