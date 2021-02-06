Cindy Prado Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Tiny Sequin Bikini

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado flaunted her incredible figure in a series of new Instagram photos. The Cuban bombshell dazzled her 2 million followers on February 6 when she shared the new post to her timeline. The photos, which were taken during her birthday trip to St. Barth’s last month, showed off the model’s toned physique as she sported a minuscule sequin bikini.

While sitting on a moving boat, Cindy was snapped playing with her hair and holding a black plastic wine glass. The model posed while sitting on top of a black sarong that had long tassels. She wore a classic bikini top that was completely covered in rose-gold sequins. She flashed an ample amount of cleavage, which her pendant necklace landed in. Her bottoms were tied high on her waist but were extremely low cut.

The swimsuit showed off Cindy’s toned tummy, which was perfectly bronzed from all her time in the sun. Paired with the look were rectangular framed black sunglasses and small gold hoop earrings.

Cindy’s poses changed slightly between the three photos as she stretched out her body and played with her long ombre locks. Her strands were left down in loose waves that got caught up in the wind as the boat sped off.

In the caption of the sexy post, Cindy said she was having a “big weekend mood” and added the water droplet emoji. She also noted that her bikini was from Fashion Nova, a brand for which she is an ambassador.

In just a few hours, the upload had accumulated over 30,000 likes and 350-plus comments. Fans of the model complimented her impressive body while also noting how much they loved her bathing suit.

“You lady are a pleasure just to look at,” one fan wrote.

“This one is great,” a second admirer added.

“I am living for this sequin look,” a third follower commented.

“The most beautiful woman on Instagram,” a fourth user wrote.

The comments section also filled up with complimentary emoji that included the heart-eyed smiley face, flame symbol, and crown as admirers of the beauty said she was a “queen.”

This is the fourth swimsuit post from Cindy this week, as she has been showing off some of the best looks from her lengthy St. Barth’s trip recently. Just a few days ago, she stunned her followers when she wore a bold red bathing suit that had a skimpy top and bottom. The 28-year-old flaunted a hefty amount of cleavage in the look, wherein she also held a bouquet of roses.