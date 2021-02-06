Addison Rae Shakes Her Derriere In Men’s Underwear

Addison hit the dance studio with two other talented performers.

TikTok star Addison Rae rocked unconventional dance wear to put on a show for her 35.3 million Instagram followers in a new video. Her outfit included a pair of men’s underwear, but her revealing bottoms failed to distract fans from her phenomenal performance.

Addison, 20, rose to fame showing off her moves on TikTok, but the content creator and model has started making some big moves in the entertainment industry. She’s even landed a role in the movie He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That. However, Addison returned to her dancing roots in her latest reel.

The clip showed the performer sharpening her skills in a dance studio, where she was joined by choreographers Calvit Hodge Jr. and Sara Biv. She took center stage by standing in front of the other dancers. She also commanded the spotlight by opting to wear an unusual outfit that consisted of a light gray mock neck sweatshirt and a pair of white men’s boxer briefs. She completed her outfit with white sneakers and a black face mask. Her brunette hair was pulled back in a practical ponytail that swished as she moved.

Her skintight underwear drew attention to her derriere when she vigorously shook it after turning her back to the camera. Some twerking was incorporated into the choreography, including a one-legged variation of the move. She also showed off a lot of fast footwork. Throughout her performance, she looked fierce and surefooted.

Addison nailed the physically demanding routine, and her followers were thrilled to see her dancing again. Her video racked up over 1.2 million likes and 3,500 messages from her admirers. They praised her talent and let her know how much they look up to her. The peach emoji also made a number of appearances in the comments section.

“Feels so great to see you back in the studio really,” read one response to her post.

“Things you killed: this!” wrote another fan, adding a “100” and pair of fire emoji.

“Missed you dancing so much,” a third viewer added.

“Thank you for such motivation, I love you with all my heart. I’m glad that you are my idol,” a fourth message read.

Addison doesn’t just get her groove on to stay in such great shape. The Daily Mail recently published photos of the entertainer and influencer leaving Pilates class with model Hailey Bieber. Addison’s famous friends are further evidence that her star continues to rise, with her celebrity inner circle also including Kourtney Kardashian.