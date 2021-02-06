Niece Waidhofer Licks A Fun Dip Stick While Flashing Her Booty In Red Thong

Niece Waidhofer wowed her 3.1 million Instagram followers with a sexy new snap. The bombshell posted a new photo to her feed on February 6 that highlighted her voluptuous and round rump.

The tantalizing new upload saw Niece sporting a white crop top tank that had a dangerously low scooping neckline. The shirt revealed an ample amount of cleavage, which almost spilled out of the garb entirely. Paired with the T-shirt was a red thong that had a thick waistband. Only the back of the panties could be seen as the model twisted her body to turn her behind toward the camera.

The social media sensation also sported sky-high red heels that tied around her ankles. She balanced on one foot when the photo was snapped and bent her knee to reveal the scandalous shoe. Niece wore her long dark locks down and in loose waves and held some of it up in her left hand.

She winked to the camera and stuck her tongue out to lick a Fun Dip stick that had been dunked into a pink powder. Niece noted in her caption that she thought cherry Fun Dip was more of a red color and had coordinated her outfit to match the candy. Needless to say, she was surprised when it turned out to be pink.

Niece also reminisced about Valentine’s Day in elementary school, when everyone got candy and were one another’s Valentines. In just a few hours, the sexy new post had brought in over 50,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Fans of the gothic model complimented her impressive physique in the comments section, while also discussing her ensemble.

“I’m sure you heard this before but you are freaking gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“WOW SO BEAUTIFUL,” a second added.

“I’ll be your valentine and you can be mine,” a second user commented.

“Oh my goodness how is your body so so perfect,” a fourth admirer added with several black hearts.

The comments section also filled up with complimentary emoji that included the heart-eyed smiley face, pink heart, and lollipop to represent Niece’s candy stick.

This is the fourth time this week Niece has flashed her bum in a thong on her Instagram timeline. The social media star is not shy about flaunting her assets to her millions of followers. On February 2, she dazzled her admirers when she posed in a black lacy teddy which had straps that crisscrossed all the way up her back. The upload raked in over 162,000 likes in under 24 hours.