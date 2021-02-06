Bethany Lily April Tugs At Her Bikini Top & Exposes Ample Cleavage In New Instagram Snap

Blond beauty Bethany Lily April stunned her 3.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, February 5, with a smoking hot snapshot. The British model rocked a black two-piece bikini top that flaunted her voluptuous assets.

In the picture, Bethany rocked a tiny black bikini top. The garment’s plunging neckline displayed a great deal of her décolletage, and the tightness pushed her breasts inward — making her cleavage pop. The thin straps that tied over her neck provided support for her ample chest. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. Although the triangle-style cups barely covered the entirety of her bust, her nipples were obscured from view.

Her lower garment was not visible in the image, but it was seen in the previous Instagram post. Bethany matched the bathing suit with black sweatpants. The joggers were a little baggy and less revealing than the swimwear. It had a thick waistband that hugged her midsection, covering her belly button from view. Her shoes were also seen in the shot. She completed her sporty look with a pair of white Chanel sneakers.

In the flirty snap, the 24-year-old influencer was photographed outdoors. She was snapped from her midriff up. The babe posed by tugging at her top, pulling the string down, which showed off an ample amount of cleavage, much to the delight of her fans. She tilted her head slightly to the side and looked straight into the camera, and gave a small smile. The color of her bikini complemented her flawless fair skin.

Bethany decided to style her golden tresses in a high ponytail, keeping her locks away from her face and body. She accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings as her only accessory. The hottie left her neck bare as not to distract fans from her busty display.

The internet personality paired the pic with a short caption wherein she asked her followers a question.

In addition to gaining over 108,000 likes, the latest update has also pulled in more than 2,200 comments since going live on the social media platform. Some of Bethany’s social media followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked gorgeous. Countless other admirers gushed over her tantalizing assets. Still, others seemed to be rendered speechless and instead chose to express their admiration with a trail of emoji.

“I do sometimes wonder. Most of the time, I get lost in your eyes,” one of her fans commented.

“It’s so hard to concentrate when you are exposing too much. Such beauty in a picture,” wrote another admirer.

“Wow!!! You look insanely hot!!!” added a third follower.