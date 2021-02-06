Hannah Ann Sluss Stuns In Various Bikini Sets In New Instagram Update

Hannah Ann Sluss recently shared a sexy update that tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers on the popular photo-sharing app. In her latest post, the former Bachelor contestant decided to slip into swimwear outfits in various styles that flaunted her stunning physique and assets.

In the photo, Hannah rocked a skimpy pink two-piece swimsuit while enjoying her time in the swimming pool in a resort. Her top featured triangle cups that were padded, which covered her buxom curves. The piece was made of soft velvet fabric. It had a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of cleavage. The thin straps clung that to her shoulders for support, highlighted her slim arms.

From what was visible, the garment was just as revealing. It had a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed plenty of skin.

Hannah left her brunette hair down and unstyled. She let her natural waves fall over her left shoulder, with the rest of her locks cascading down her back. She sported a dainty necklace, bracelets, and hoop earrings as accessories.

The babe was lounging in the pool with her lower body submerged in the water. She leaned on a flat surface while holding her drink with one hand. She looked directly into the camera with a sweet smile on her face.

A swipe to the right showed Hannah sitting on the edge of a sunbed on the pool deck. She was holding a fancy round plate that was full of fruits. The bright sunlight enveloped her body and gave it a sun-kissed glow. This time, the hottie was in another swimwear set. The orange bikini was just as sexy as her previous two-piece. The cups were so small that they showcased a hint of her sideboob. Meanwhile, her thong boasted strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Like the previous snap, Hannah’s long tresses were left untied. She tossed most of her locks over her shoulder. She rocked a couple of jewelry, including a snake chain necklace, a body chain, her favorite necklace, and earrings.

The last six pictures featured her favorite “beach bites” and drink.

In the caption, Hannah shared that “good food” puts her in a “good mood.”

The new addition to her page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. As of this writing, the update had racked up over 72,400 likes and more than 340 comments. Hannah’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her killer physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt and instead chimed in with emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous, and so, so prefect,” a fan commented.

“Hottie with a body,” gushed another admirer.