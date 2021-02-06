Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Awkward Flossing Dance Moves In BTS Clips Of ‘Bliss’

Hollywood star Salma Hayek stunned her 17.3 million Instagram followers after posting two clips in which she showed off some fun dance moves while at a roller disco hall.

For the occasion, the Wild Wild West actress wore an interesting ensemble. Part of the look consisted of a black knit dress with a neckline that extended beyond the bust. The dress cinched at the waist to accentuate Salma’s hourglass figure and was a midi style with a hem that extended to below her knees.

Beneath the dress was a sheer white mesh shirt that exposed her black undergarments beneath. The shirt featured a zipper down the front and long sleeves that again added to the eclectic feel of the attire. The combination of black and white offered a striking contrast to the look.

Salma paired the unusual ensemble with chunky army green boots and dark ankle-high socks for the final touch. She also accessorized with an oversized necklace. Salma styled her hair into a half-up, half-down look. The top part of her hair was styled into two small buns on each side of her head. The rest of her dark brown locks cascaded down past her shoulders in loose waves. A couple of escaped tendrils loosely framed her face.

In the first clip, Salma faced the camera while moving her hips back and forth and swinging out her arms. In the second, she turned away from the camera and embarked on a number of sharp and jaunty moves that earned some laughter from her fellow cast and crew mates.

Meanwhile, fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 94,000 likes and more than 770 comments.

“Couldn’t get better,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with three applauding hand emoji.

“My lady has all the moves!” raved a second.

“You’ve got to be a hoot to hang with,” proclaimed a third.

“Rock that floor like it owes you money!!” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a flamenco dancer emoji and a red heart symbol.

The behind-the-scenes snippets came from the Amazon Prime movie Bliss, which also stars Owen Wilson. A brief synopsis describes the movie as “an unfulfilled man and a mysterious woman believe they are living in a simulated reality, but when their newfound ‘Bliss’ world begins to bleed into the ‘ugly’ world, they must decide what’s real and where they truly belong,” per MetaCritic.

It is not the first time this week that Salma has stunned her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Once Upon A Time In Mexico star dropped jaws late last month after posting a photo where she relaxed in the pool in a low cut swimsuit.