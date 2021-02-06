Kiki Passo Sizzles In Thong Bikini To Reveal Her Super Bowl Sunday Plans

Kiki Passo put her flawless figure on show in a skimpy bikini as she revealed her big plans for Super Bowl Sunday this weekend. The Instagram model shared two snaps on the social media site on February 5 that showed her on a boat in a black two-piece and white baseball cap.

The first shot showed Kiki sitting in front of the steering wheel with her left leg down and her right bent on the seat with her bare foot pressed against her thigh.

She flaunted her tan in a plunging triangle string top that revealed plenty of her décolletage and framed her slim waist. Kiki paired it with unique strappy black bottoms that featured several strings that were pulled up to sit in line with her navel.

Kiki covered her face with her cap and pulled a strand of her long, blond hair with her right hand as it cascaded over both shoulders.

The social media star accessorized with gold jewelry, including a shiny bangle and several rings with a gold necklace featuring a ring pendant dangling over her chest.

For the second shot, Kiki gave a better look at the back of her two-piece. She proved it was a thong as she sat on her knees with her right hand pressed against the dashboard and the other on the brim of her cap.

Kiki looked back over her shoulder and flashed a smile with tropical scenery behind her, including several palm trees. According to her geotag, she was in Miami, Florida.

In the caption, she shared a football and beer emoji as she revealed what she’ll be doing on Super Bowl Sunday tomorrow (February 7) when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The comments section was full of sweet messages. More than 430 comments were left on the snap, which received over 63,900 likes.

“Soooooo Beautiful,” one person wrote with three smiley faces.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another comment read alongside a heart eye face, red heart, red rose, and a fire symbol.

“She’s the captain now that’s for damn sure,” a third comment read.

Last month, Kiki caused another stir on Instagram in a bikini when she posed in a swimming pool in a soaking wet bright pink tie-dye two-piece. The plunging number showcased her deep tan, and she uploaded it alongside a very cheeky caption.

“Who doesn’t love a little hair pull?…” she asked in the caption as she tugged her blond ponytail with a big smile.