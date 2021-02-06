Khloe Terae Arches Her Back In Minuscule Silver Bikini By The Ocean

Khloe Terae shared two sizzling bikini photos on Instagram this week as she lay seductively on wooden decking. The former Playboy model showed plenty of skin, arching her back as she posed up a storm in her shiny swimwear beside the ocean.

The first shot posted on February 5 showed the 27-year-old social media influencer and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model on her back with her booty on the floor as she lifted her legs and upper back. She stretched out her left leg and bent her right with both arms behind her head and her long, blond locks spread over the wood panelling.

Khloe closed her eyes and her jaw dropping curves did all the talking. She rocked a shiny silver triangle bikini top with thin metallic straps tied around her back and neck.

The Canadian star paired it with matching bottoms with the same strings over her hips that were pulled up past her very slim waist. They dipped low under her naval and perfectly showcased her long, toned legs.

Khloe accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a ring pendant and two gold bracelets.

The star stayed in the same place for the second shot, but changed her pose. She opened her legs and placed her bent right knee on the floor with her toes touching her other thigh.

She also put her right elbow down and turned her head while her tanned skin glowed.

According to her geotag, Khloe was at Miami Beach, Florida, and she borrowed lyrics from Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull’s 2018 hit “Move To Miami.” She tagged Hermes makeup and photographer Olly Vento on the first photo and in the caption.

The comments section of the upload, which attracted more than 10,800 likes and almost 280 comments, was full of praise from fans.

“Soooooo Beautiful,” one person wrote alongside three smiley faces.

“That body is perfection,” another commented with two red hearts and a fire symbol.

“Spectacular photo with a beautiful model,” a third comment read.

“Your body is perfection bb,” a fourth Instagram user wrote with three fire emoji.

The bikini snaps followed an upload from the star last week in which she showed off her impressive flexibility while mid-flight on a private jet. Khloe shared a video as she did the splits down the aisle of a private plane while wearing a light blue tracksuit.

“Clearly we’re having too much fun on this plane!,” she captioned it, tagging her makeup artist.