Jilissa Zoltko Gets Flirty In A Three-Piece Lingerie Set

Jilissa Zoltko teased her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Friday, February 5, when the American model showcased the new lingerie set from Boux Avenue that flaunted her fantastic figure and shapely assets.

Jilissa wore a skimpy pink bra-and-panty combo made of delicate semi-sheer and lace fabric. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that were fully lined and had a scalloped trim. The fit was snug, and it barely contained her ample chest. It had stretchable straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage. The underwire structure that pushed her breasts up displayed more cleavage. The lower part of the brassiere was of lace panels, and its length reached her toned midriff, accentuating her trim waist.

The hot law student sported a matching pair of undies, which were made of the same semi-sheer and lace material as the upper undergarment. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin. She also sported a garter belt that hugged her slim waistline, highlighting her flat stomach and abs.

Jilissa was snapped indoors in her sexy ensemble. She stood next to the opened glass door and posed in the middle of the frame. The babe posed by popping her left hip to the side and raised her leg with her knee bent. She held onto the door frame to balance herself. She tilted her head as she looked to the side, offering a big smile. The color of her three-piece set complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

A swipe to the right showed Jilissa in a similar stance. This time, she stared straight into the lens with a serious expression. The sunlight that came from the glass windows and balcony illuminated her killer curves and made her skin look glowing. A glimpse of her apartment was seen behind her, particularly the living room and the kitchen area.

The influencer left her blond hair down as she opted for loose waves. She wore a thin chain necklace, hoop earrings, and a bangle as accessories.

In the caption, Jilissa wrote something about her scanty intimates. She also tagged the retailer’s Instagram page in both the caption and in the picture.

In less than 24 hours of going live on the photo-sharing app, her recent social media upload garnered more than 35,400 likes and over 460 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages about her insanely fit body. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they opted to use various emoji to express their feelings.

“Prettiest smile ever,” a fan commented.

“You live rent-free in my head, sweetheart. So beautiful,” wrote another follower.

“You are the girl of my dreams,” a third admirer added.