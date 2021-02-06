Hailey Grice Looks Insanely Hot In Racy Teal Bikini In Malibu

Hailey Grice added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Friday, February 5, that stunned her 628,000 followers. In the latest post, the American model decided to slip into a skimpy bikini that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach in California.

In the picture, Hailey was photographed somewhere in Malibu, as the geotag noted. Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she stood front and center on the shoreline. She posed by standing with one foot forward and popped her hip to the side. She raised her right hand to run her fingers through her hair. The babe gazed into the lens and gave a closed-lip smile.

The beautiful sunset looked striking behind her, and its glare made her flawless complexion appear glowing. The vast ocean, as well as the blue sky with yellow hues, were also visible in the scenic background of the snap.

Hailey rocked a teal two-piece swimsuit that was seemingly made of satin fabric. The top boasted fully lined triangle-cut cups that hardly contained her ample chest with a plunging neckline, which showed off her decolletage. The snug fit pushed her breasts up, displaying more cleavage in the process. The swimwear was held together by thin straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that were presumably a thong. The piece had a simple design with a tight fit that clung to her waist down to her curvy hips. It boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin and also helped accentuate her lean thighs.

For her beach day look, Hailey opted to wear minimal accessories. She sported a thin chain necklace and a pair of hoop earrings that suited her nicely. She left her long hair down and styled straight. Most of the strands fell over her right shoulder, while the rest of her locks were hanging on her back.

The influencer wrote a short caption where she mentioned canceling her plans and spending the whole day at the beach instead.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 51,500 likes and over 1,100 comments. Hailey’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her enviable physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the snapshot, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“What a beauty! I would cancel my week just to be with you,” one of her fans commented.

“Malibu don’t deserve you. You are too beautiful, and your body looks amazing,” wrote another admirer.

“So sexy!!! I can’t deal,” added a third follower.