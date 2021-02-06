Leanna Decker Bends Backward For A Camel Pose In Skintight Leggings

Leanna Decker flaunted her tight curves in her latest Instagram share. The redhead looked smoking hot while stretching on the beach in athleisure wear, and her fans loved it. Shortly after she posted the snap, she received more than 5,000 likes.

Leanna took to her social media account on Friday with a sizzling photo where she showed off her yoga moves. In her caption, she detailed how she would deal with every moment that life threw her way.

The 29-year-old staged her photo opp outdoors. She posed on the white sand with the sea behind her. The tide’s foamy waters rolled onto the shore while the striated clouds colored the sky varying shades of blue.

Leanna rocked a black compression sports bra with spaghetti straps. The bra could easily double as a crop top and clung to her body like a glove. She flaunted a sliver of cleavage in the garment. Leanna practiced her stance in the most tranquil setting.

The influencer put her abs on display in the photo. She showed off her chiseled abs and petite waist in the revealing ensemble.

On her lower half, Leanna sported a black pair of leggings. The pants had a peach waistband that covered the bottom part of her midsection. She showcased her firm booty and lean thighs in the leggings.

Leanna kept things simple and let her signature red locks tumble down her back for the pose. Her locks nearly grazed her wrists as she leaned backward.

In the image, Leanna executed the perfect camel pose. As she mentioned in her caption, the stretch seemingly works well as a heart opener and stretches the chest, stomach muscles, and quadriceps.

The social media star kneeled with her thighs perpendicular to the ground. She pressed her sand-covered feet down while keeping her pelvis directly above her knees. Leanna leaned back, thrusting her chest forward, and gripped her ankles with her hands. She kept her eyes closed while holding the pose.

The pic created a stir among those who follow her. Many of her followers gave her positive feedback in the comments section.

One person responded to her words of wisdom.

“It’s not always easy to accept some moments of this life with an open heart and quiet mind, but the sense of patience is our strength,” they counseled.

Another admirer loved the scenery and her flexibility.

“Sand so beautiful… like snow… and awesome back arch,” they raved before adding a rainbow emoji.

One follower paid her an extravagant compliment.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!” they waxed lyrical.

A fourth Instagrammer declared their feelings for Leanna.

“I’m in love,” they raved and added heart emoji.