Chris Wallace Says Mike Pence Could Win GOP Nomination In 2024

Fox News host Chris Wallace said Friday that former Vice President Mike Pence could win the Republican Party presidential nomination in 2024.

Per Mediaite, speaking with fellow Fox News anchor Sandra Smith, Wallace argued that, if Donald Trump doesn’t run, Pence will walk away with the nomination.

The two men drifted apart after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, but that doesn’t mean Pence is unpopular with Trump supporters, Wallace pointed out.

Wallace said that he Pence would most likely not want to compete against Trump, but if Trump doesn’t launch a comeback bid, “I don’t know who would be in better shape with the Trump base, despite the fact that they had this falling-out on January 6, a pretty serious falling-out.”

Both Democrats and Republicans accused Trump of inciting the January 6 riots. In the days leading up to the event, Trump repeatedly pressured Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he had no authority to do. Still, a group of rioters threatened him with violence as they vandalized the building.

Wallace suggested that Pence did not deserve to be treated that way, because he was “utterly loyal” and “the person pushing the Trump agenda harder than anybody else” other than the former commander-in-chief himself.

Reports suggest that several Republican senators are looking to compete in 2024. Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is widely seen as a potential contender as well, but, according to Wallace, no matter who decides to run Pence will most likely be the favorite to win.

Wallace explained that Pence would have a good chance of becoming the 2024 GOP nominee because “when the vice president of a… defeated president decides to run the next time around, they usually end up as the nominee.”

Melina Mara - Pool / Getty Images

As reported by The Hill, after leaving office, Pence joined the conservative Young America’s Foundation. The organization announced on Friday that he will host a podcast, speak at conferences and write a monthly editorial.

In a statement, Pence said that “Young America’s Foundation has been a bulwark of the Conservative Movement, advancing the cause of freedom and ensuring our future leaders embrace America’s founding principles and I am honored to join YAF as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar.”

As for Trump, it remains unclear if he is eyeing a potential comeback campaign in four years. As The Inquisitr reported, the former commander-in-chief is allegedly convinced that he won’t be convicted in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial but has no interest in running for office again.