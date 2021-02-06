Jessica Simpson Lifts Her Skirt Up While Showing Off A Valentine’s Day Look

Jessica rocked a brand-new look from her clothing label.

Jessica Simpson got a bit sassy while showing off a gorgeous dress that would make a great Valentine’s Day date look. A photo of the Open Book author captured her as she was lifting her skirt up to reveal her chic outfit’s Western styling. The pic appeared on the Instagram account for her clothing label, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

Jessica, 40, stunned in a red maxi dress that boasted a little boho flair. It featured a bold floral print that consisted of pink and white blossoms and dark leaves. The piece was sleeveless with flirty ruffles on the shoulders. It had a V-neck and an empire waist that emphasized the singer’s busty chest. However, the bodice had a loose fit. The elastic below the bust had been used to create a ruched effect. The top half of the garment was finished with a row of fabric-wrapped buttons.

The flowy skirt had a short side slit. However, it was difficult to see due to the way Jessica was lifting the skirt up. She gripped it with her right hand and held it out to her side at chest level. This provided a peek at her famously toned legs and her stylish footwear. On her feet, the Texas native wore a pair of brown cowboy boots with high stacked heels. The shoes’ shafts hit high on her calf. White accents stitched on the front resembled butterfly wings.

Jessica gave her look even more of a country vibe by wearing a black felt cowboy hat. The piece featured a classic “Boss of the Plains” design with a wide, flat brim.

The fashion mogul dressed her outfit up with plenty of statement-making bling, including a chunky gold chain necklace with multiple medallion charms. She sported a pair of oversize gold hoop earrings that nearly reached her shoulders. Her left wrist was covered with numerous coordinating stacked bracelets. Above them, she wore a silver designer watch. Her jewelry also included at least one chunky ring. She held her left arm out straight to her side to provide a good look at her bling.

Jessica wore her blond hair pulled back. Her long fingernails were painted with blue polish.

The Dukes of Hazzard star posed outside in front of a stunning sunset. The sun peeked out above dark mountains in the distance, painting a segment of the sky orange. Up higher, the heavens were still blue and streaked with wispy white clouds.

The photo was a smash hit with Jessica’s fans.

“So pretty. The scenery, the clothes, the model,” wrote one admirer in the comments section.

“You should make this picture a poster for purchase,” suggested another Instagrammer.

Jessica’s fashion photoshoots always seem to impress her fans. In another popular pic, she rocked a partially open robe and posed on the edge of a bathtub.