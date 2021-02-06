NBA Scout Says He ‘Would Not Be Surprised’ If Nets Successfully Acquire Andre Drummond From Cavs This Season

Despite successfully creating their own “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, it seems like the Brooklyn Nets aren’t done yet in upgrading their roster. Though trading for Harden almost required them to pay the king’s ransom to the Houston Rockets, the Nets are still dreaming of adding another big name to their roster during the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the superstars who are currently being linked to Brooklyn is veteran center Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to an unnamed Western Conference scout who spoke to Sam Amick of The Athletic, he “would not be surprised” if Drummond ends up joining forces with Durant, Irving, and Harden in Brooklyn this season. However, the scout also added that the chances of Drummond-to-Net rumors becoming a reality depend on whether the Cavaliers will agree to buy out his contract after the 2021 trade deadline or not.

“They’re really small. (Jordan) doesn’t play a lot (20.3 minutes per game), and when he’s out (they’re small),” the scout said, as quoted by Brad Sullivan of Cavaliers Nation. “So defensive rebounding is a concern. James can guard bigger guys. He has proven that. He’s been one of the best post defenders statistically the last four or five years. But still, I think it really hurts them overall. Especially rebounding. I think they’re going to try to get a big, either on a buyout or a trade. I would not be surprised to see Drummond there, if he would take a buyout.”

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Drummond would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Nets. His potential arrival in Brooklyn wouldn’t only make them a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor, but it would also help them improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 22 in the league, allowing 110.2 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Drummond would give the Nets a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, he’s averaging 18.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, per ESPN. If they succeed to create a “Big Four” of Drummond, Durant, Irving, and Harden, the Nets would undoubtedly become the No. 1 favorite to win the NBA championship title this year.

Unfortunately, there’s only a minimal chance that Drummond would be available on the buyout market this season. As of now, the Cavaliers are surprisingly doing well in the 2020-21 NBA season, only four wins behind the No. 3 Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. Even if they struggle and find themselves out of the playoff race, Cleveland is more likely to trade the veteran center than let him join a title contender for free.