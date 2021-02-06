Melissa Riso Shows Her Cheeky Side In Pretty, Pink Lingerie Set

Model, television personality and social media siren Melissa Riso has a penchant for flashing her assets in scanty attire. On Friday night, the 33-year-old ignited her Instagram timeline with another in a long line of sultry snaps that put her taut, tempting physique on full display in a sexy lingerie set.

In her latest post, Riso showcased her pert posterior and perky bust while sporting a scintillating bra and panties combination in bright pink that left little to the imagination. It was one of the more revealing ensembles to appear on her profile in recent days.

Riso captioned the photo by sharing her opinion that the combination of lingerie and chains was a uniquely enticing one. Clearly, the proof was in the pudding as her nightwear was adorned with a number of chains in the uploaded shot.

The former Bad Ass host also credited Honey Birdette as the boutique behind her delectable duds.

Fans were sufficiently enthralled by Riso’s eye-popping picture, double-tapping it to the tune of nearly 2,000 likes in just 20 minutes after it went live. They were further inspired to shout-out the sultry display in the post’s comments section.

“Beautiful as always,” opined one admirer.

“Love it!” exclaimed another avid supporter. “Classy and seductive. My style!”

“You look so cute princess,” wrote a third follower.

“Flawless,” appraised a fourth fan of Riso’s form.

The majority of Riso’s statuesque frame could be seen in the picture as she posed with her back turned to the photographer in the medium-wide shot. In the background, an overwide mirror, elongated counter and stylish sink faucets were visible, but they remained out of focus as the camera locked onto its sensuous subject.

Riso stood confidently with her right leg raised, her knee bent and her sculpted calf resting beneath her thigh. The pose served to accentuate the shapelier aspects of her lower body while the angle of the shot left little mystery with regard to her slender, yet sinuous upper half.

The Salinas, California product teased her 1.2 million followers by playfully tugging at one of the waistbands of her thong bottoms, which were bound together just above her booty with a metal ring. A small chain that draped over her cheeks was connected to those straps on both sides of the ring.

In the top half of the frame, Riso’s prominent bustline was aptly accentuated by her bra, which also featured multiple straps and chains. She completed the sultry presentation by peering downward with her plump lips parted slightly.

