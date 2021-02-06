NFL Rumors: Eagles Close To Trading Carson Wentz Amid Reports Of Bidding War

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly close to pulling off a trade that would ship out Carson Wentz amid rumors that potential suitors are in a bidding war for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Les Bowen, Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, reported that sources around the league believe the team is in the final stages of putting a deal together. Though he stressed that the information was not coming directly from the Eagles, Bowen indicated that the deal could be imminent and that Wentz is ready for the move.

“I’ve talked to an NFL source, not w/the Eagles, who hears a Wentz trade is close,” he tweeted. “That isn’t first-hand information. I do feel that the longer we go without Wentz saying something like ‘I’m happy to be an Eagle and excited about playing for Nick Sirianni,’ the closer we get…”

There have been reports that multiple clubs have shown interest, leading to a bidding war of sorts. As Yahoo Sports reported, there is belief that the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts have shown interest and both plan to be aggressive. Both the Bears and Colts have been connected to some of the other available quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson. It wasn’t clear what price the Eagles may be asking for their former first-round draft pick.

In a longer story for the Philadelphia Inquirer, he wrote that Indianapolis seemed the most likely contender to land Wentz, as the team is working to find a replacement for the retired Philip Rivers.

“Indianapolis seems a likely landing place if Wentz is traded, since the head coach there is Frank Reich, Wentz’s offensive coordinator with the Eagles for his first two years in the league,” he wrote. “The Colts are expected to hire Press Taylor, the Eagles’ former quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, who is close to Wentz.”

There are expected to be a number of signal callers on the move this season, with Matthew Stafford already moving to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that sent Jared Goff back to the Detroit Lions. As many as 20 teams could start the 2021 season with a new quarterback under center, a number of league insiders have speculated.

Elsa / Getty Images

Bowen added that the Eagles may have already found a quarterback replacement in Jalen Hurts, who found his way into the starting job by the end of the season as Wentz struggled through the worst year of his career.