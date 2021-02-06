NBA Rumors: Kyle Korver Is Unsure About Resuming His Hoops Career

Shooting continues to be an essential ingredient for winning games in the NBA and few have ever done it as well as Kyle Korver. And while a number of teams could still be interested in bringing him on-board, the 39-year-old sharpshooter hasn’t decided whether he actually wants to jump back onto the hardwood for another go-round.

In an interview with USA Today‘s Mark Medina published on Friday, Korver revealed that he had engaged in conversations with clubs about a potential return, but ultimately found himself unable to make the jump. However, he and his family continue to weigh the possibility on a regular basis.

“My wife asks me this question every day. It’s one I have a hard time finding my exact words for. So I haven’t signed paperwork yet,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed being with my family, and it’s been a challenging season across the board for the league and for the players. But we’ll see. I don’t know.”

For Korver, his ability to get to a physical and/or mental place that will allow him to contribute at a level he’s comfortable with has played a key role in his decision to stay away during the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

“Coming out of the bubble, I believe in honoring the game. I believe you honor the season with a good offseason,” he told Medina. “With the quick turnaround, I didn’t feel I really did that. So I don’t want to cheat the game. If I want to go play, I want to go play well.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

In the meantime, the 17-year pro has committed to making regular appearances on TNT’s The Arena, a show where panelists participate in in-depth discussions about issues of race and social justice. The program, which also aired last summer, is hosted by Cari Champion and will feature a variety of guests. Its latest episode is scheduled to air on Thursday this month before the network’s NBA games.

Korver’s last club, the Milwaukee Bucks, made waves around the sporting world when he and his teammates staged a walkout in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Since then, he has endeavored to remain an active voice in the ongoing battle against social injustice and racial inequality.

Should he elect to pursue a comeback, there’s reason to believe Korver still has something to offer with his shooting. As tracked by Basketball-Reference, he connected on nearly 42 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts per contest with the Bucks last season.

He currently ranks fourth in league history with 2,450 three-point makes over his career.