WWE’s Lacey Evans Flaunts Her Assets In Tight Crop Top & Hot Pants, Challenges Dolly Parton To A Fight

Lacey Evans took to Instagram earlier and challenged Dolly Parton to a fight. The WWE superstar also rocked a figure-flaunting outfit for the occasion, much to the delight of her 1.4 million followers on the image-sharing platform.

The pic featured the wrestler standing with her hands on her hips in the backstage area of a WWE arena, and she was dressed to impress. Evans’ attire was a white crop top that featured a low-cut at the chest area, exposing her ample cleavage and toned abs. The clothing was also decorated in red stars and featured a matching bowtie in the center.

Evans paired the chest-baring top with red hot pants that exposed her enviable legs and complemented the rest of her get-up perfectly. She accessorized with a red, white and blue hairband that represented the American flag. Evans is known for playing a patriotic heel on WWE television, and her latest fashion ensemble was very much in line with her character’s style.

The photo was also covered in lipstick and gold star icons, but the purpose behind the upload wasn’t entirely celebratory and full of love. In the accompanying caption, Evans threw shade at the aforementioned country singer by claiming that she stole her physique. However, she invited Parton to take her on if she wanted it back.

Evans’ fans responded positively to the upload. The pic has received over 43,000 likes at the time of this writing. Some of her fans also took a moment to highlight their appreciation for the Monday Night Raw star in the comments section. A few of them also spared a compliment for Parton.

“They’re so big and so round. They don’t make a sound. They’ll go down in history. I get a lump inside my pocket. Thinking about dolly’s rockets. There they go again my fantasy,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You are so gorgeous,” gushed a second Instagrammer, who added a slew of love heart emoji for extra emphasis.

“That cleavage though,” another Instagram user exclaimed.

While Evans may be focused on Parton this weekend, she might have to deal with Charlotte Flair on Monday. The blond is currently dating Ric Flair as part of a storyline, which hasn’t gone down well with “The Queen” on television. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Charlotte revealed that she was shocked when the company announced the angle.

Evans, meanwhile, has put her all into getting the storyline over, even going as far to strip down on social media for a cut-out of the Hall of Famer.