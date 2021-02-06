Emmanuelle Chriqui, 45, Gets Soaking Wet In A Blue Bikini For Poolside Pic Taken By A ‘True Blood’ Star

Emmanuelle credited one of her costars with taking the photo.

Emmanuelle Chriqui tantalized her 591,000 Instagram followers on Friday by gifting them with a sultry poolside snapshot that was taken by one of her male costars.

In her caption, Emmanuelle, 45, revealed that the picture was a throwback from the summertime when she took a trip to Louisiana. True Blood actor Sam Trammell, 52, joined her, and she credited him with snapping the sexy shot. She also used a heart emoji to show him a little love. According to Just Jared, Emmanuelle and Sam worked together a few years ago on a movie titled Hospitality. Since then, they’ve been spotted out and about together in Los Angeles.

Emmanuelle’s famous photographer captured her from the side. She was lying on her back right on the edge of a pool, so Sam was likely in the water. The Entourage actress rocked an aqua blue bikini. Her top’s jewel tone looked striking against her tan skin. It featured thick halters ties around the neck. In the front, small gold bands circled the halter straps to give them a more rope-like shape. The hardware also gave the garment’s cups a ruched appearance. The sides and back of the actress’ top wore formed from nothing more than a skinny string tie.

The petite star’s bottoms boasted a low-rise waist and high-cut legs. However, her lower limbs were cut out of the shot, keeping the focus of the photo on her upper body. Her bathing suit bared a generous helping of sideboob, and it beautifully showcased her flat stomach. She arched her back to accentuate the curves of her pert posterior.

Emmanuelle’s dark hair was drenched, and a few snaky locks hung over the edge of the pool. Her skin glistened with water droplets as she basked in the sun. She placed her upper left arm in the water and closed her eyes in a relaxed manner. She radiated serenity as a small, blissful smile played on her lips.

The backdrop of her gorgeous pic included a wrought iron fence surrounded by lush greenery and flowering bushes. In her caption, she revealed that she likes to reminisce about peaceful moments like the one captured in the photo when she’s feeling down.

Emmanuelle’s bikini throwback proved to be popular with her followers, who have liked it over 26,000 times since she posted it. They also flooded the comments section with praise. One of her admirers was Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley, who is no stranger to looking good in a bikini. She responded to her fellow actress’ post with three flame emoji.

“A true goddess,” read a message left by a fan.

“The most alluring aspect to your beauty is how natural it is,” wrote another admirer.