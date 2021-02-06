WWE News: Absent Superstar Could Be Set To Return To Feud With Rey Mysterio

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio is widely regarded by wrestling fans as the greatest luchador of all time, but Kalisto disagrees. The Mexican performer took to Twitter on Friday and revealed that he’s the best, and he challenged Mysterio to a match to find out who the greatest performer truly is.

Kalisto went on to say that he would have won this year’s Royal Rumble match if he was given the chance to compete. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar hasn’t competed since November 2020, and he revealed that he’s tired of waiting on the “sidelines” until an opportunity presents itself.

The video also appears to have been encouraged by WWE. As WrestleTalk pointed out, it was shared by the company’s Twitter account, suggesting that the match will be booked in the near future. It could also be the start of a push for Kalisto on the blue brand.

The footage also suggested that his character will also receive a makeover. He showcased a more confident and heelish side to his personality, and he wore a jacket and hat that marked a slight alteration to his usual look.

Some of Kalisto’s took to the comments section to express their own interest in seeing a showdown between the luchadors. Judging by the reaction, it’s clear that some wrestling aficionados think Kalisto is being underutilized.

“Really good promo. Fire and intensity and commitment. It’s clear you put in the work and it’s paying off. Can’t wait to see you on TV again, it’s been far too long,” tweeted one fan.

“This attitude right here is definitely LUCHA LIT,” wrote another Twitter user, who added a flame emoji for extra emphasis.

“You need to become Intercontinental Champion,” wrote a third tweeter.

Some of the responders also weighed in with their opinions on who the best luchadors are. AEW star Rey Fenix’s name came up a couple of times, but most social media users were just excited at the prospect of a showdown between two talented performers.

Mysterio is also keen to work with new opponents after spending most of 2020 feuding with Seth Rollins. As The Inquisitr previously noted, he has talked about wanting to pursue different angles and keep it interesting for himself and the fans.

The veteran signed a new contract last year, which also resulted in his son, Dominik, becoming a full-time member of the main roster. His daughter, Aalyah, has also been involved in storylines since then.