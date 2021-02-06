Kansas City Chiefs Coach Britt Reid Not Traveling To Super Bowl After Crash That Left Child Seriously Hurt

Britt Reid will not be traveling with the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LV this weekend after the outside linebackers coach was reportedly involved in a car crash that left two children hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries.

As CBS Sports reported, the 35-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was driving near the team facility on Thursday night when his Dodge Ram collided with a Chevrolet Impala that was disabled on an exit ramp. Police said the driver of the Impala had called family for help after they had ran out of gas, and family members arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse that was parked in front of the Impala. Reid reportedly stuck the disabled vehicle, which then struck the car parked in front. Two children were hurt, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

Mark Brown / Getty Images

He reportedly told an officer that he had three or four drinks before the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment after complaining of stomach pain.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that he would not be coaching in the Super Bowl.

The team would later release a statement saying it was aware of the crash and investigating the incident.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” the statement read.

Reid joined the Chiefs coaching staff in 2013 as a defensive assistant before moving to assistant defensive line coach in 2015 and promoted to lead the unit the following year. He moved into coaching the team’s outside linebackers in 2019.

As ABC News reported, he has found trouble with the law in the past, pleading guilty to a DUI charge in 2008. He also pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun to a motorist, ultimately being sentenced to between eight and 23 months in jail along with five years of probation.

Both Britt and brother Garrett Reid found themselves in trouble at the same time. The same day that Britt Reid was charged with pointing a gun at a motorist, his brother was in another accident.

“He ran a red light in Plymouth Township and hit another car,” the report noted. “Authorities found syringes with heroin and testosterone in his SUV.”

Garrett Reid was ultimately sentenced to between two and 23 months in the county prison along with a year of probation after the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate this week’s accident and have not yet said whether Reid could face charges.