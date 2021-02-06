Qimmah Russo Flaunts Ample Cleavage And Curvy Figure In Scanty Pink Bikini

Fitness superstar Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account on Friday, February 5, with some smoking-hot new photos of her bikini-clad self, dazzling her 1.7 million followers.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed outdoors on a beautiful sunny day for the four-slide series as some stone columns filled the background behind her. Qimmah took center stage in every frame, switching between several eye-catching poses that flaunted her famous figure.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her body to the camera. She pouted with her mouth parted and stared directly into the camera’s lens. She was captured in a more candid light in the second snapshot, as she looked away from the camera and had her hands in mid-air. The third image displayed her with her hands over her eyes, likely to keep the sun out of her face, while the fourth showed the right side of her body as she appeared to be mid-walk. She also had her eyes closed in that frame.

The model rocked her long raven-colored locks in beautiful curls that fell around her shoulders and lower back. Her nails were short and painted pink.

She highlighted her killer curves by rocking a scanty pink bikini. The suit’s top featured two thin shoulder straps, ruched cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage, and a tie-up design in the front that bridged the cups. She teamed the number with matching thong bottoms that left little to the imagination as they drew they eye to her curvy hips, bodacious booty, and toned thighs.

Qimmah accessorized the skimpy look with just a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, she shared a pink heart emoji.

The post went live just two hours ago and has quickly become a smash with her followers, amassing more than 20,000 likes. Nearly 300 admirers also relayed their kind thoughts about the model, her body, her beauty and her bikini in the comments section.

“You are literally the most beautiful being on my timeline,” one individual wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji.

“Most perfect woman I’ve ever seen. ON GOD YOU’RE FLAWLESS,” another admirer chimed in.

“Best looking woman on earth,” a third fan asserted, following with several pink heart emoji.

“Will you be my valentine this year,” a romantic fourth user wanted to know.

The beauty has served multiple jaw-dropping looks on her Instagram account this week. Just two days ago, she shared some images that displayed her in a skintight top and a tiny boy shorts.