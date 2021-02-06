Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Molly Sims, 47, Rocks Hot Pink Lingerie In Pics She Doesn’t Want Her Husband To See

Molly shared some of her Valentine's Day gift ideas.

Molly Sims took to Instagram this week to show off a lingerie set that would be perfect to wear for an intimate Valentine’s Day evening with someone special.

The 47-year-old Las Vegas actress is a former Victoria’s Secret model, so many pictures of her rocking bras and panties already exist on the internet. However, she quipped that she didn’t want her husband, Netflix executive Scott Stuber, to see the two candid pics of her scantily-clad body that she shared on Friday.

Molly posed inside a bathroom, where she stood in front of a sink with a marble countertop. A mirror hung over the sink, and a freestanding bathtub sat beside it in a corner. The room had at least two windows, which were covered by woven tan shades.

The model wore a hot pink bra constructed out of stretchy floral lace finished with rounded edges around the neckline. The semi-sheer fabric hugged her bust, enhancing its perky shape. A tiny bow adorned the center gore. Molly’s matching panties were made out of the same material. They were cut in the style of a low-rise brief. The design elongated her toned midsection while accentuating the curves of her hips.

She accessorized with a bit of bling, including a gold-and-silver pendant necklace and a shorter gold omega necklace. She wore multiple hoop earrings, including one with a heart charm. Her other jewelry consisted of her wedding ring, a gold pinkie ring, a chain link bracelet, and an engraved bangle.

Molly’s hair was wrapped up in a white towel, as if she’d just made use of the bathtub. She held a glass of white wine in her left hand. Her right hand rested on the edge of the sink.

In her first pic, she posed with her glass upraised. She gave the camera a small smile. The second photo captured her taking a sip of her wine.

Molly used her sexy snaps to direct her followers to the Valentine’s Day gift guide on her website, MollySims.com. In addition to lingerie, her suggestions included cozy pajamas, scented candles, a cheese board, and a velvet designer handbag.

Molly’s followers seemed thrilled with the early visual Valentine’s Day gift that she gave them.

“WOW! Stunningly gorgeous!!” read one response to her post.

“I am sure your husband is happy,” wrote another fan.

“Such a gorgeous woman, and you’re funny! Just generally cool,” added a third admirer.

“Seriously!! 3 kids and you look like that?! Gorgeous!” read a fourth message.

Last month, Molly similarly wowed her followers by sharing a few photos of herself rocking various swimsuits during her vacation in Mexico. In one pic, she wore a ditsy-print maillot and pretended to drink from a pool float shaped like a bottle of rosé.