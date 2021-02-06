Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump Was ‘Poisoning’ His Associates

In a new interview, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ripped into former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

Speaking for the MeidasTouch podcast on Friday, Scaramucci claimed that Trump “poisons” his associates. The businessman pointed to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas as best examples of what associating with such an individual can do to a person.

Since 2016, McCarthy “has morphed into this principipalist coward,” Scaramucci said, noting that the congressman used to be considered a rising Republican star. He was close to the late Jack Kemp and viewed as the top contender for House Speaker. However, Paul Ryan became speaker and McCarthy embraced the former commander-in-chief.

Having spent four years in Trump’s orbit, McCarthy now “looks like sh*t,” Scaramucci claimed, “because what happens is, when you’re working for Donald Trump, he is poisoning you from the inside.”

The entrepreneur noted that he got fired from the White House after 10 days, which saved him from becoming like McCarthy and others. “And so I got saved from that sh*t.,” Scaramucci stressed, “but he was putting poison in these people. And that’s why Kevin looks like he’s f*cking 200 years old.”

Scaramucci added that the same can be said of Cruz, who traded vicious personal insults with Trump during the 2016 GOP primaries, but later became one of his most loyal allies in the U.S. Congress.

“Ted Cruz, to me, is everything that you don’t want to be in life. He’s a coward. He’s a moralizer… he’s a hypocrite. And when Trump went after his wife, Ted Cruz put knee pads on his elbows, okay, to try to give Trump a bl**job.”

Scaramucci noted that the former president insulted other members of Cruz’s family, including his father. Notably, he implicated the senator’s father in John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s assassination.

Damn! @Scaramucci was not holding back on what he thinks about McCarthy, Cruz and Trump! pic.twitter.com/kqeb13WACA — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 5, 2021

After leaving the administration, Scaramucci became a staunch Trump critic, often criticizing the leader for what he described as unpresidential behavior. Most recently, Scaramucci told MSNBC that his former boss will most probably never recover from the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

By inciting the riots and encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol building and prevent the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election, the former president damaged his brand, ruined his own and his children’s’ political future, according to Scaramucci.

Trump was impeached last month, after Democrats accused him of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government. A recent poll from Quinnipiac University found that half of Americans think he should be convicted by the Senate.