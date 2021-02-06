NBA Rumors: League Execs Reveal Whether The Cavaliers Are Expected To Trade Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has been the subject of trade rumors since the Cleveland Cavaliers landed big man Jarrett Allen, but some league executives are throwing cold water on the speculation that he will be moved ahead of the deadline.

Drummond has been having an excellent season, averaging a league-best 14.6 rebounds per game to go along with 18.2 points, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks. A number of reports have pegged him as a top trade target ahead of the March 25 deadline, but some unnamed league executives told HoopsHype that the return would likely be underwhelming given his expiring contract.

“He’s a premier rebounder,” an Eastern Conference executive told the outlet. “However, on the flip side, he’s an impending free agent making $28 million. Therefore, a contender needs to send out multiple players (likely dead weight) and an asset (a second-round pick or possibly two).”

Dave Reginek / Getty Images

HoopsHype spoke to four executives who thought that the Cavaliers could get one or two second-round picks in a deal for Drummond, just higher than the 2023 second-round pick that the team gave up to acquire him last season. Others thought that the Cavaliers could get a protected first-round pick, but it would be difficult for a contender to match the money on the deal. It would be even more unlikely for a rebuilding team to go after him during this season knowing that he will be available in free agency this summer, making him an expensive rental.

A league source said that Cleveland was not interested in a buyout after the trade deadline, as it would force him to relinquish his Bird Rights and decrease the likelihood of a strong payday.

Ultimately, the team’s strong play could be the deciding factor, another general manager told HoopsHype. The Cavaliers are in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, tied for the sixth-best record in the conference at 10-12 and on pace for the first playoff berth since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s not clear how the situation could change depending on what role Allen takes with the Cavaliers, and what it means for Drummond’s playing time. The Fansided blog Hoops Habit speculated that Allen could eventually move into the starting lineup and could be a better fit for the long-term plans, as his pick-and-roll ability would seem a better fit with the young core of the Cavaliers.

“At 22-years of age, it’s only a matter of time before Allen claims his spot in the starting five next to the other core players. The future of Drummond’s career in Cleveland remains hanging in the balance, but Allen’s has only begun,” the report noted.