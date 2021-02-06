Valeria Orsini Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini While Hanging Out With Her Puppy

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini captured the attention of thousands of her Instagram followers on Friday, February 5, when she shared some new photos of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 30-year-old model, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican heritage, was captured poolside for the four-slide series. Valeria stole the show in each frame, striking sexy and playful poses that flaunted her famous physique.

In the first image, she sat down by the pool with the right side of her body to the camera as she held her dog in her lap. She bent one knee and smiled widely while looking at her pup with affection. She posed similarly in the second photo, except that time, she bent both legs as she directed her gaze towards the camera. In the third photo, she flaunted the front of her figure while propping her booty out. She leaned back into one hand and grabbed her locks with the other. She pushed her derriere out once more in the fourth image, which emitted a playful energy.

Her long highlighted blond hair was styled in gorgeous mermaid waves that fell effortlessly around her back and shoulders. She sported her nails short with a light polish.

The model showed off her enviable figure in a scanty animal-print bikini from Lotus Couture, a Miami-based clothing store. Her top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back and tiny cups that put a great deal of her cleavage on display. Meanwhile, her matching bottoms placed the spotlight on her curvy hips and round backside.

She finished the look with a cover-up dress, which featured the same pattern as the bikini.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Lotus Couture and tagged their Instagram handle. She also tagged her dog’s Instagram page and revealed that her makeup was done by Nina Arce.

The photo series looked to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers as it garnered more than 22,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. In the comments section, more than 300 fans expressed their adulation for the model, her form, her beauty, and her choice of swimsuit.

“Perfect body, perfect woman,” one individual commented, following with numerous heart-eyes and red heart emoji.

“Sexy and simply perfect,” another admirer chimed in.

“Very gorgeous and cute dog,” a third fan added.

“Beautiful and sexy woman with beautiful smile and beautiful body,” a fourth user gushed.

Valeria has stunned her Instagram fans with many jaw-dropping looks in the past. Just a few weeks ago, she shared a video that captured her in four scanty ensembles.