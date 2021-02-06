Madison Pettis Shows Off Her Insane Body In Strappy Lingerie: ‘Orange Crush’

Madison wore a few pieces from Savage X Fenty.

Madison Pettis compared the color of her lingerie to a fizzy, citrus-flavored soft drink when she took to Instagram to share a series of alluring images with her adoring fans.

The 22-year-old former Disney Channel star likely became many of her followers’ “orange crush” by posing in pieces from Rihanna’s intimate apparel brand, Savage X Fenty. Madison is an ambassador for the label, much to her admirers’ delight.

For her latest sexy photoshoot, she kicked things off by rocking a strappy bra and panties set. They were a yellowish amber color that brought out the warm tones in her smooth skin.

Her brasserie boasted padded half-cups topped with stretch lace. The delicate fabric was semi-sheer with a floral motif. The cups had underwire for extra lift. The piece featured two sets of straps, one of which was a classic adjustable design that went over the shoulders. The other set was a halter strap embellished with a gold “Savage X” nameplate. The undergarment was finished with a V-shaped cutout on the center gore.

The model’s matching panties had a diamond-shaped front panel of vintage floral lace, which was held in place by multiple thin straps. The waistline dipped down, coming to a point that was almost directly in line with Madison’s navel.

She wore just the pair of undergarments in three out of the four photos that she shared. In the other pic, she rocked them beneath a coordinating lace slip. The outer garment had long sleeves, a deep neckline, and an oversize keyhole cutout on the front. It featured the same nameplate hardware as her bra, but the embellishment appeared on the center of the neck. The slip had a curve-hugging fit and a short skirt that barely covered her visible undies.

The lingerie did an excellent job showcasing Madison’s perky cleavage, curvy hips, shapely thighs, and taut midsection.

Madison accessorized with a dainty silver pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a bangle bracelet on her left wrist. Her hair flowed over her shoulders in long, lustrous waves.

The settings of her photos included a wide hallway, a bedroom with white decor, and a living room. She stood up in all of the pics, save for one that saw her kneeling on a couch.

Madison’s Instagram followers seemed to think that she looked sensational in her citrus-colored intimates.

“Hello my sexy creamsicle,” read one response to her post.

“Madison…. give me some vitamin C,” another admirer commented.

“Yep. You’re the dream girl. It’s no question,” wrote a third fan.

“You are crushing it girl!” gushed a fourth Instagrammer.

Madison’s devotees also raved over how ravishing she looked in red lingerie in another recent photo series.