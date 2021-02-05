Dominican Stunner Valeria Mercado Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Bikini

Valeria Mercado gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to look at on Friday, February 5, when she treated them to a sizzling new update. The Dominican model and content creator took to the popular social media platform to share a few shots of herself rocking a barely there bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Mercado sitting outside on a lounge chair as she faced the camera. She was enjoying a sunny day in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag. She wore her brunette tresses in tight curls that framed her face.

Mercado sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit boasting a light pink print against a white background. The number was from Yannery Burgos, a Dominican swimwear brand, as she indicated by adding the handle to its Instagram page in the picture.

The top featured tall triangles that were narrowly cut, showing off plenty of her decolletage and also sideboob. They were held together by very thin strings that went around her neck and back. Mercado teamed the top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms that sat just below her belly button. The sides were thin, however, and displayed her curvy hips.

Mercado paired the pictures with a sassy caption in which she described always being focused and having no time for chit-chat.

The post proved to be a success with her followers. Within just three hours, it has already attracted more than 7,400 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Mercado with compliments and to express their overall admiration for the model, praising her curls, body, and outfit.

“NEVAAAA NEED A SUGA DADDY!!! [sparkle emoji] so beautiful Val,” one of her fans raved.

“Here to show my favourite some love,” replied another user, adding a string of pink double heart emoji after the words.

“You are the whole package baby!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“You are easily my favorite person i follow on this dang app,” added a fourth follower.

This isn’t the first time Mercado bares her curves in her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently uploaded a double update that featured her dressed in a nude bodysuit that clung to her body, outlining her hourglass shape. In one shot, she posed with her back turned toward the camera, putting her large derriere fully on display. In the second, she turned around, flashing the front of her outfit, and revealed she was braless underneath.