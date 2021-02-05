Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina’s Stunned By ‘Mike’s’ Presence At Phyllis & Lenny’s Bar

Fans will not want to miss Monday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that the big moment involving Nina’s phone call with Sonny on the other end will continue during the February 8 show and viewers will not want to miss what comes next.

General Hospital fans had speculated that Nina might end up finding out that Sonny was alive and working for Phyllis and Lenny. The theories also indicate that she may decide to keep this bombshell development to herself rather than let Carly know.

The General Hospital writers didn’t make viewers wait too long for this development to happen. As Nina mourned what could have been with Nelle, she decided to reach out to Phyllis. As luck would have it, Sonny was the one who picked up the phone.

While Nina and Sonny weren’t particularly close, she immediately recognized his voice on the call. He answered as Mike since that’s what he thinks his name is, so she didn’t immediately know for certain what was happening.

“I think I’m going to like Nina finding out that Sonny is alive and keeping it from Carly. Karma is a b*tch,” one General Hospital fan tweeted in response to a tweet on the show’s page regarding “Mike.”

In the General Hospital sneak peek for Monday, she will ask him again what he said his name was. Will she make the connection that Mike was Sonny’s father? Will she pinpoint that it’s Sonny’s voice, despite the fact he’s supposedly dead, or will she just sense it’s familiar?

"Mike" is adjusting to his new meds and new life… if only he knew the heartbreak Sonny's family is feeling.

During Monday’s episode, General Hospital teasers reveal that she will end up on the defensive. She’ll need to plead her case in some sense, and her emotions will begin to run high.

This could be related to that phone call, but it seems likely it’s something separate. It very well could be about how she’s realized that she’s Wiley’s grandmother and wants to build that connection.

During next Tuesday’s show, Nina will have second thoughts on something. She’ll go on to make somebody a promise and she’ll end up infuriated over some sort of issue soon after that.

Will Nina go to Phyllis and Lenny’s bar to see her and end up seeing Sonny live and in person? If she does, it seems virtually guaranteed she’ll stay mum about knowing who he is.

“How long before Nina shows up with her new hubby, that lovely silver fox Mike? #HaHaCarly #HaHaJax,” quipped another viewer.

“I am interested to see what Nina does with this.. and if she tells Phyllis who he is…” someone else tweeted.

It seems virtually guaranteed that Nina will not be telling Carly or Phyllis about “Mike,” at least not anytime soon. General Hospital spoilers signal that this will get quite interesting in the week ahead and viewers won’t want to miss what’s next.