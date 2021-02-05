Natasha Oakley Smolders In Nude Bandeau Bikini And See-Through Dress

Natasha Oakley stunned many of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, February 4, in her latest post. The Australian model, designer and businesswoman took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a few snapshots that saw her rocking a smoldering tropical attire that highlighted her enviable curves and physique.

Oakley was photographed on a white sand beach with the bright turquoise ocean in the background. She rocked a nude two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. The top boasted a bandeau design with a large ring connecting both sides. Her bottoms featured a classic U-shaped waistband that showcased her hips and enhanced their contrast with her slim waist.

Over her suit, she wore a cover-up dress in a color that closely matched that of her two-piece. It was entirely crocheted, boasting loose thread that made it see-through. The garment also boasted a thigh-slit that bared Oakley’s toned thigh.

She accessorized her look with a straw purse and a matching hat featuring a raw wide brim. Her loose blond locks cascaded down from underneath it, falling onto her shoulders.

Oakley noted in the caption how special “this part of the world” is. In the geotag, she revealed that she is currently enjoying some time off in Hamilton Island, which is one of the Whitsunday Islands in Queensland, Australia.

The photo proved to be popular with her admirers. In under a day, it has garnered more than 23,100 likes and upwards of 170 comments. They used the comments section space to engage with Oakley, responding to her caption while also showering her with compliments about her look, body and natural beauty.

“Beach Culture Classy Style. Nailed It. Cheers from the Secret Beach,” one user said.

“Connected synergy wise glance by love energy eyes smart all right [eye emoji] is a true frequency present for blessed life always,” added another one of her fans.

“I cannot get over how beautiful you are,” a third user chimed in.

“I just can’t move my eyes from you!” replied a fourth follower.

As the CEO and co-founder of Monday Swimwear, Oakley is well known for sharing photos of herself dressed in the different items from her beachwear collection. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she did that earlier this week when she posted a couple of photos of herself in a mint green two-piece. It was similar to the one she wore in her most recent update, though the bottoms weren’t visible because she tied a stylish sarong around her waist.